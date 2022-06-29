Roscosmos under cyberattack after posting images of NATO’s decision-making centers

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation came under a DDoS attack after posting satellite images of NATO’s decision making centers, Roscosmos Spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said on Wednesday.

"After Roscosmos had posted satellite images of [NATO’s] ‘decision-making centers,’ the state corporation's website came under a DDoS attack. Unlike in March and April, this time, the attack did not come from overseas but from our own city of Yekaterinburg," he wrote on Telegram.

A day earlier, Roscosmos posted satellite images of the NATO summit’s venue and "the decision-making centers" of NATO countries supporting Ukrainian nationalists. Those particularly included the White House, the Pentagon, the British Defense Ministry and similar facilities in France, Germany and Brussels. The images, taken by a Resurs-P remote-sensing satellite, were provided with the coordinates of the relevant facilities.