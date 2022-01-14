Russian scientists design UAV to monitor weather in Arctic

TASS, January 14. Specialists of the Moscow Aviation Institute and the Obukhov Institute of Atmospheric Physics (the Russian Academy of Sciences) designed the Tsymlyanin unique unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for meteorology studies and weather monitoring in the Arctic latitudes. The vehicle has passed flying trials, the Aviation Institute’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The new unmanned aerial vehicle will be used to study the structure of the atmospheric boundary layer - the lower part of the planet’s gas shell," the press service said. "In future the product may be used for a meteorology monitoring network in the Arctic and for ongoing observation and ice forecasts along the Northern Sea Route and in waters of the Russian Northern ports."

By using UAVs meteorologists can receive more accurate information from different heights than data from meteorology stations. Besides, they will make more observations at wider areas. UAVs are very practical in hard-to-reach districts, where meteorology and aerology stations are far from each other.

The Arctic’s development needs reliable forecasts of hazardous natural phenomena. The Tsymlyanin UAV is designed to meet this task. The drone’s first test took place in Tsymlyansk - which explains its name. It is an unmanned vehicle for the vertical take-off and landing, carried out like in copters - by four aerial screws. The flight in the airplane mode is provided by only one pusher propeller.

A few factors explain the UAV’s "hybrid" system. The first advantage is its soft and controlled take-off and landing modes to cut the risk of damaging expensive equipment onboard. "The vehicle does not require special take-off or landing sites, which is very convenient in the Arctic conditions," the press service quoted Deputy Director of the institute’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Center Maxim Kalyagin as saying.

The Tsimlyanin’s span is 2.4m, the payload is up to 1.5kg, the cruise speed is up to 20mps, and the flight duration exceeds 60 minutes. The vehicle is equipped with an autopilot system and can fly along a predetermined route. Some of the onboard meteorological instruments are unique and have been designed specifically for this vehicle.