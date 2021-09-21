RAS recommends Roscosmos file proposals on Russian space station to the government

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Academy of Sciences Council on Space Research recommended Roscosmos to provide proposals on the necessity of construction of the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS), Roscosmos press service told TASS Tuesday.

The company disclosed that RAS Space Council and Roscosmos Scientific and Technical Council held a joint online meeting Tuesday.

"After the meeting, the Council recommended Roscosmos to present the Russian Government with its proposals on the necessity of development of the ROSS, on further use of the Russian ISS segment and on the procedure of negotiation with the ISS partners on issues, related to the final stage of the Russian segment’s operation," the company said.

The meeting participants supported the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation’s proposal to commence the development of the Russian national orbital station, noting that the ISS has been in operation for over 20 years.

"The Russian space station is supposed to become an evolutionary step in development of standard technologies for the Moon exploration, flights to Mars and innovative scientific and technical programs and applied experiments in space," Roscosmos added.

In April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov stated that the ISS’ condition leaves a lot to be desired, adding that Russia may focus on developing its own orbital station. Energia was tasked with preparing the first module by 2025. This will be a science and energy module that was initially supposed to be launched to the ISS by 2024.

Roscosmos Scientific and Technical Council recommended including the development of the new orbital station project to the Federal Space Program for 2025.