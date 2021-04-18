Russia to decide on pullout from ISS since 2025 after technical inspection

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia will carry out a technical inspection of the International Space Station and will make a decision on withdrawing from the project since 2025, and will inform its foreign partners.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration, the timeframe of the station’s operations has expired and its condition leaves much to be desired. "Lately, reports about technical malfunctions have been coming more often. In order to avoid any risks in case of accidents, it’s necessary to carry out a technical inspection of the station. After this, a decision should be made."

"And they [partners] should be fairly notified about the withdrawal from the ISS since 2025," Borisov was quoted as saying in Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The issue on continuing Russia’s participation in the ISS project was discussed at a meeting on space with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 12.