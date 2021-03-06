Development of Angara-A3 medium-class rocket possible, but not obvious - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Angara-A3 medium rocket may be created, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"As for Angara-A3, its production is possible, but not obvious, as Soyuz-5 with a payload of 17 tonnes is going to appear soon in this (medium) class," Rogozin said.

In April 2019, Rogozin said at a news conference that Roscosmos had never worked on the Angara-A3 medium-class carrier rocket. It had been previously reported about the Angara-A3 project in Russia. However, on April 1, 2019, Rogozin announced it would not be developed due to the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle project with similar payload capabilities.

The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets. It consists of light, medium and heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 37.5 tonnes. The new family of rockets uses environmentally-friendly propellant components. So far, Russia has carried out only two Angara launches, both of them from the Plesetsk spaceport: a light Angara-1.2PP blasted off in July 2014 and its heavy version lifted off in December 2014.