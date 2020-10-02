GLONASS to make adjustments for atmospheric signal delays for higher accuracy

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The navigation system GLONASS will calculate electromagnetic signal delays in the Earth's ionosphere and troposphere in order to increase the accuracy of navigation, the system's chief designer, Sergey Karutin told TASS.

Each navigation message will include the ionosphere model's parameters, while the tropospheric model relies only on the navigational receiver's latitude and the season of year.

Disturbances in the ionosphere increase navigational and temporal synchronization errors several times.

In Russian satellites Glonass-M the effects of the ionosphere on navigation accuracy are considerably eased.

"The reception of signals in two bands allow for navigation even when this layer of the atmosphere is disturbed during magnetic storms induced by solar activity," he added.