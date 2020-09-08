Roscosmos rejects reports of NASA’s refusal to buy seats on Soyuz for spring 2021

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos on Tuesday rejected media reports that NASA has not purchased a seat for its astronaut on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft departing for the Internaitonal Space Station in the spring of 2021.

"This is not true," Roscosmos said in a Twitter post, commenting on media reports that made reference to the state corporation’s annual report.

Next year, Russia will train international crews for its future Soyuz missions to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said.

"Roscosmos will soon consider proposals on crew members of ISS missions, who will train for Soyuz-MS spaceflights in 2021. The crews will be international," Russia’s state space corporation said.

Roscosmos said that further details would be available once the space corporation’s director general gives his approval of new crew members.

The annual report of Roscosmos says that last year, a modification project has been prepared for deliveries of NASA astronauts to the ISS in the fall of 2020 and in the spring of 2021. According to the document, the US has so far confirmed only the purchase of one seat for its astronaut on a Soyuz spacecraft departing in the fall of 2020.