US confirms purchase of one seat in Soyuz spacecraft lifting off this fall

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The US has confirmed purchasing only one seat in the Soyuz spacecraft for a manned flight in autumn 2020, according to the state space corporation Roscosmos' annual report.

"In early 2020, the American side expressed readiness to purchase delivery services for only one astronaut in fall 2020," the report reads.

Earlier, a modified project had been prepared for deliveries of NASA astronauts to the ISS for autumn 2020 and spring 2021.

The US space agency announced earlier that it finalized consultations with Roscosmos on the purchase of a seat in the Soyuz spacecraft, scheduled for launch this fall. According to NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz, the agency will pay over $90 million for the seat and the accompanying services.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft is scheduled to lift off on October 14.