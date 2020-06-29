Khrunichev space center plans to cut price of Angara carrier rockets to $57.3 mln by 2024

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The prime cost of Russia’s carrier rockets Angara will be reduced before 2024 from the current sum of seven billon to four billion rubles (from $100.3 million to $57.3 million), according to the 2019 financial report of the Khrunichev Space Center (the Angara rocket manufacturer).

The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets. It consists of light, medium and heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 37.5 tonnes.

The new family of rockets uses environmentally-friendly propellant components. So far, Russia has carried out only two Angara launches, both of them from the Plesetsk spaceport: a light Angara-1.2PP blasted off in July 2014 and its heavy version lifted off in December 2014.

The first and so far the sole launch of a heavy Angara carrier rocket with a payload mock-up took place from the Plesetsk spaceport in December 2014. A Briz-M booster was used as the rocket’s upper stage.

The second test flight of an Angara-A5 launch vehicle is due to take place from Russia’s northern spaceport in the second-third quarter of this year.