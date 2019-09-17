Russia, China agree on joint Moon exploration

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. Russia and China have signed two agreements aimed at joint Moon exploration. On the outcomes of the 24th regular meeting between Russian and Chinese heads of government, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and head of China National Space Administration Zhang Kejian signed an agreement on cooperation in the establishment of the Joint Moon and Outer Space Research Center.

The space chiefs also signed an agreement on cooperation in the coordination of the Russian mission using Luna 26 orbiter and the Chinese research mission of the Moon’s polar area Chang'e 7.