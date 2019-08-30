Militarization of space is inevitable, Roscosmos head says

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Militarization of space is inevitable, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"It is moving in this direction slowly but surely. No one in Roscosmos has any illusions about this," Rogozin wrote on his official Twitter account, commenting on recent remarks by US President Donald Trump that space is the area of future confrontation.

On Thursday, Trump announced the creation of US Space Command (SPACECOM). "As the newest combatant command, SPACECOM will protect US vital interests in space, the next warfighting domain," Trump said.