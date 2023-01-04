Russia cannot view Italy as guarantor of peace process around Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russia cannot consider Italy as a guarantor of the potential peace process around Ukraine due to Rome’s biased stance against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, with regard to the biased position taken by Italy, we cannot view it either as ‘an honest broker’ or a possible guarantor of the peace process," Zakharova said in her response to a media question published on the ministry’s website.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, "many countries pledge their readiness to take part in resolving the Ukraine crisis, and some even openly offer us their mediation services," she said. "Some are sincere in doing so, but others are motivated by their self-interest, trying to wedge themselves into the negotiation process for foreign policy benefits."