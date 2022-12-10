Duma speaker urges Germany, France to pay compensation to Donbass residents

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Berlin and Paris should pay compensation to Donbass residents following a recent confession from Germany’s ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel who said the Minsk agreements had enabled Ukraine to get stronger, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.

"Merkel’s confession puts moral and material responsibility for the developments in Ukraine on Germany and France," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "They will have to pay compensation to residents of the Donbass republics for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage. This is just the beginning," he warned.