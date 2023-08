MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s battlegroup South used a Tornado-M multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) to strike an area on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) where foreign mercenaries were training, battlegroup spokesman Vadim Astafyev has told TASS.

"Crew of a Tornado-M multiple-launch rocket system struck an area where foreign mercenaries were training at a training ground in Nikolayevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he said.