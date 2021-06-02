Kiev brands east Ukrainians as terrorists instead of caring after them - Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities slam residents of east Ukraine as terrorists and separatists instead of caring after these citizens, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday, speaking at an informal UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"I should remind you all that these are Ukrainian citizens which Ukrainian authorities should take care of but instead they choose to disregard them and call them separatists and terrorists," he said. "When I hear this I am always startled, as if Donbass itself moved to capture Kiev and it wasn’t Kiev that went to Donbass with its own army and ordered to kill their own citizens."

When rounding the meeting up, Nebenzia noted that it was a useful one and voiced hope that the truth about events in east Ukraine would finally be heard by those who can facilitate the conflict settlement.

The UN Security Council’s informal meeting dubbed ‘circumstances of Maidan and its consequences in Donbass’ was held via videoconference. Russia initiated the meeting and invited witnesses of the Maidan events and the conflict in east Ukraine that followed.