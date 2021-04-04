Russia’s COVID-19 case tally climbs by 8,817 to 4,580,894

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,817 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,580,894, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth rate dropped to 0.19%.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,212 over the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 4,204,081.

The share of recovered patients remained at 91.8% of all those infected.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 357 over the past day versus 384 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 100,374 since the start of the pandemic.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.19%, according to the crisis center.

Moscow recorded 1,901 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while the total caseload has hit 1,034,567 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 0.18% over the past day. A day earlier, some 2,011 cases were recorded.

In the past 24 hours, some 56 patients died from complications caused by coronavirus, bringing Moscow’s total death toll to 16,872.