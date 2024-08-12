Press review: Kursk fighting moves Belarus to action and nations line up for BRICS summit

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Fighting continues in Russia’s Kursk Region, forcing Belarus to send reinforcements to the border with Ukraine; BRICS members and other countries announce plans to attend the group’s summit in Russia; and protesters rally against lithium mining in Serbia. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Fighting continues in Russia’s Kursk Region It’s been almost a week since the onset of the Ukrainian army’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region. According to Russian data, the enemy has lost up to 1,350 troops and heavy equipment so far. Moscow has announced a counterterrorism operation in three regions of the country, those being Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk. Over 76,000 civilians have been evacuated from border areas in the Kursk Region, Vedomosti writes.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks on Russian regions will not affect Brussels’ support for Kiev, the European Union’s foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said. Meanwhile, the US has been in no hurry to react to the situation and even admitted that it doesn’t fully understand Kiev’s goals. The silence of US politicians makes it clear that Ukraine’s incursion has put the Biden administration in an awkward position, Andrey Kortunov, research director at the Russian International Affairs Council, pointed out. The expert explains that the current developments mark a highly escalatory step by Ukraine. "The US understands that it’s getting closer and closer to a red line. Washington is concerned that the issue of assistance to Kiev may move beyond funding, affecting US national security," Kortunov said. In the meantime, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is sending reinforcements to the border with Ukraine, spurred by Kiev's actions to take the conflict to another level. Lukashenko’s decision is further proof of his country’s allied relations with Russia, Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Director Ruslan Pukhov told Vedomosti. The deployment of additional Belarusian troops to the Ukrainian border will not necessarily lead to an immediate escalation, Nikolay Mezhevich, head of the Center for Belarusian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe, said. However, Minsk is not convinced that Ukraine will exercise common sense and refrain from sparking a conflict with Belarus, too. The measures that Minsk has taken to strengthen the border are based on the principle of "reasonable sufficiency," Vyacheslav Sutyrin, director of the Center for Science Diplomacy and Promising Academic Initiatives at Moscow State Institute of International Relations’ Institute for International Studies, stressed. The Belarusian leadership wants to show that it remains on its toes, seeking to avoid an escalation of tensions. Minsk is ready to defend itself but also to de-escalate the situation on the border, particularly through political means, the expert concluded. Izvestia: Countries confirm plans to attend Russia-hosted BRICS summit Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to attend the BRICS group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan, even though his visit has not been confirmed officially yet, a Brazilian embassy official told Izvestia. South Africa has confirmed plans to attend the summit, with President Cyril Ramaphosa leading the country’s delegation. The presidents of Bolivia and Venezuela have also been invited. Nicaragua, too, plans to send a representative to the summit, the government said. Nicaragua is not a BRICS member, but it is interested in cooperation with the group. In total, some 30 countries have expressed a wish to join BRICS.

Laying down a joint payment mechanism will be a key discussion topic at the summit, which is going to be the final event of Russia’s BRICS Presidency, said Viktoria Panova, who heads an expert council tasked with overseeing Russia’s presidency. "Active efforts are underway to create a financial payment mechanism that would make cooperation between BRICS countries easier, maintaining their sovereign trade and economic exchanges. This issue tops the agenda because every member of the group sees it as important," the expert said. News came in late July that BRICS nations had developed a system similar to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), from which Russia had been disconnected after the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine. The mechanism will operate on the basis of the BRICS Bridge supranational payment platform. Payments will be conducted in the national currencies of BRICS countries, while the New Development Bank will act as a platform for integration, conversion and clearing. That said, it’s also important to discuss ways for new BRICS members to interact with the New Development Bank, Panova added. Other issues that are expected to be touched upon at the summit include regional conflicts and counterterrorism, the expert went on to say. "BRICS has established itself as a comprehensive mechanism for political cooperation. All of the group’s countries are responsible members of the international community, which is why we are concerned not only about the conflicts taking place in Eurasia but also about what is happening in the Middle East and other parts of the world," Panova noted. Media: Protesters rally against lithium mining in Serbia The protests against lithium mining that took place in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on August 10 were supposed to precipitate a color revolution, Ivica Dacic, the country’s deputy prime minister and interior minister, said. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier spoke about preparations for mass riots aimed at conducting a coup. According to him, Belgrade was tipped off to the situation by Russia, Vedomosti notes. A series of protests began in Serbia in late July, sparked by the government’s decision to restore the British-Australian mining company Rio Tinto Group's license to develop Europe’s largest lithium deposit, worth an estimated $2.4 bln. The license was suspended in 2022 under pressure from environmental activists, who argued that the environmental costs of lithium mining outweighed the project's potential economic benefits. However, in mid-July, Vucic and the European Union’s authorities signed a memorandum of understanding, focusing on raw materials including lithium. Serbian demonstrators are protesting against the neo-colonial practice of exploiting the natural resources of peripheral countries, Anastasia Maleshevich, researcher with the Institute for International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, pointed out. In her opinion, the environmental risks related to mining Rio Tinto are very high, while the West is clearly lobbying for the project: "Its implementation is literally being linked to talks on Belgrade’s accession to the EU." According to Maleshevich, President Vucic has found himself in a situation where he actually cannot directly say no to his Western partners. However, he can use his people’s discontent in order to reduce external political pressure. Meanwhile, although Vucic has pointed to "the threat of a color revolution" in relation to the protests, the current situation is lacking the key feature of a color revolution, that being Western backing of the protests, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes. This is easy to explain: the rallies are actually aimed at undermining a project that the European Union needs. In fact, the Rio Tinto project is directed against Moscow and Beijing. Russia has rather large undeveloped lithium reserves, while China is the global leader in lithium processing. So the West will not support the protests, unless the Serbian president goes too far in dispersing the demonstrators, an unlikely scenario. Vedomosti: Iran unlikely to change course after forming new government Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted a list of 19 candidates for government posts to the country’s parliament. In addition, he has established the position of strategic advisor to the president, Vedomosti notes.