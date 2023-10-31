Press review: Kiev seen instigating Dagestan riot and Erdogan blasts West in fiery speech

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian officials and experts see Ukrainian fingerprints all over the Dagestan airport riot; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to escalate tensions with Israel and the West over Gaza, at least rhetorically; and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the Pentagon’s top China official are both attending a key Beijing security forum. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Russian officials, experts see Ukrainian fingerprints all over Dagestan riot A police officer who was hurt in the riot on October 29 at the Makhachkala airport in the southern Dagestan Region of Russia is in grave condition at a local hospital now, Izvestia has learned. Earlier, law enforcement agencies detained 83 protesters, and a criminal probe into the organizers of the riot has been launched. Dagestan head Sergey Melikov said a Telegram channel that is managed from Ukraine played the key role in instigating the riot, which was discussed at an emergency meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin last evening.

The October 29 riot was organized according to the classic "color revolution" playbook, with participants being encouraged to take to the streets together with their entire families "so that law enforcement agents couldn’t arrest them," Igor Ashmanov, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, told Izvestia. In an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Alexey Makarkin, vice president of the Center for Political Technologies, blamed the situation on a combination of external and domestic factors, noting that the disorder could well have been instigated from the outside given the widespread nature of Internet access. He doubts the government will let the issue go, as a certain red line was crossed, he said, referring to the seizure of a critical state-owned infrastructure facility - the Makhachkala airport. As well, the government will need to make an example of the perpetrators as a lesson to others that such behavior is unacceptable, he added. Aleksey Mukhin, director general of the Center for Political Information, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that Ukrainian intelligence operatives and their Western handlers were behind the incident. "They used ‘sleeper’ agents already inside the country to destabilize the situation, which is why important infrastructure was occupied," he said. According to Mukhin, the detainees will be vigorously prosecuted. "It’s an explosive situation, and so our security officials and intelligence agencies will be handling it," he concluded. Izvestia: Why Turkey’s Erdogan seeks escalation with West over Gaza A massive pro-Palestinian rally held at Istanbul airport last weekend showed widespread support for Palestine within Turkey, with about 1.5 mln people taking part, according to official reports, giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an audience eager to hear his fiery speech demonstrating a willingness to raise tensions against Israel and the West, at least rhetorically.

The Turkish leader described the latest actions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip, where on October 27 the Israeli military launched a wider offensive against radical Palestinian group Hamas, as a massacre. He said that Israel was "an occupier and a [criminal] gang rather than a state." Erdogan laid the ultimate blame for the developments in the Palestinian enclave on the West, accusing it of hypocrisy, as he pointed to the sharp contrast in how European countries reacted to the situation in Ukraine and to similar events in Gaza. Against this backdrop, he cancelled his trip to Israel, although the itinerary had already been pre-arranged. And Tel Aviv moved to recall its diplomats from Turkey and expel the Turkish diplomatic mission to Israel in the wake of the Istanbul rally. However, Erdogan is unlikely to take any specific steps, despite his heated rhetoric on Israel, said Boris Dolgov, lead researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Asian Studies. According to him, Erdogan is seeking to strengthen his position as an opinion leader in the Muslim world, which could potentially become a source of security for Palestine in the future. The expert does not expect Erdogan to escalate things radically in his relationship with the West, despite his rather tough, pointed criticism. While Turkey is unlikely to make any radical changes in the current configuration of its foreign relations, Erdogan could still cause some pain for the West amid the ongoing developments in Palestine, Yelena Suponina, an expert in Asian and Islamic studies, told Izvestia. "I think this may affect such spheres as Turkey’s partnership with its NATO allies, including as regards Sweden’s membership bid," she surmised. Vedomosti: Russian defense minister, Pentagon official both attend Beijing security forum Delegations from more than 90 countries are attending the 10th Xiangshan Forum, running in Beijing on October 29-31. On the sidelines of the event, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held talks with Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission. The commission is chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the position of China’s top defense official has remained vacant since October 24, when Beijing dismissed General Li Shangfu as defense minister. In his keynote speech, Zhang pledged efforts to enhance China’s strategic cooperation and coordination with Russia, while his rhetoric on the United States was somewhat ambiguous. In turn, addressing the forum, Shoigu said that the West may provoke a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers by continuing to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. He also said Russia was set to continue military and defense cooperation with interested partners in the Asia-Pacific region.