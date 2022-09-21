{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: ‘Black Tuesday’ rocks Russia’s stock market and Mir cards face setbacks

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 21st
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Media: Donbass to decide where it belongs in a week

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions controlled by Russian troops, will hold referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27. The US and Europe have stated that they will not recognize the plebiscites, while Kiev vowed to continue "liberating" its territories." Experts point out that if these areas join Russia, Moscow will be able to view attacks on them as aggression and take a whole range of retaliatory measures, Kommersant writes.

If the new territories are accepted into Russia, any attack on them will be considered to be aggression, providing the Russian authorities with the right to give "an adequate" response, Moscow State Institute of International Relations Associate Professor Ilya Rachkov explained. Apart from other things, Russia’s military doctrine says that in case of aggression against the country, "when the very existence of the state is in danger," Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons. And it is Russia that will decide what constitutes such a threat, the expert stressed, adding that in theory, it could already be said that rockets hitting the Kursk Region posed that kind of danger.

Political scientist Vitaly Ivanov, in turn, told Vedomosti that Russia would not wait to sign treaties after the plebiscites are conducted. "The referendums are the first part of a single plan, which has fundamentally been agreed on and there is no turning back," the expert emphasized.

If the referendums take place, the United States and the European Union will highly likely implement the proposals that US senators put forward on September 20, suggesting providing more sanction powers to President Biden’s administration, partner at the NSP law firm and sanctions law expert Sergey Gladilin noted. According to him, sanctions on Russia may be expanded to include more export industries.

 

Kommersant: Another ‘Black Tuesday’ rocks Moscow’s stock market

Trading on the Moscow Exchange experienced another "Black Tuesday." The stock exchange index was down by almost nine percent during the main trading session, tumbling back to last month’s lows. At first, the bears were set into motion by plans to increase the debt burden on oil and gas companies and later in the day, political news ramped up sales, Kommersant writes.

At the beginning of the day, the market situation was affected by news about the government’s plans to collect some 1.4 trillion rubles ($23.1 bln) from commodity exporters in 2023. "A rise in export duties on pipeline gas and oil, as well as the introduction of duties on LNG and an increase in severance tax, will reduce free cash flow for oil and gas companies," Portfolio Manager at Alfa Capital Dmitry Skryabin noted.

The additional tax burden puts the prospects for dividend payments into question. The issue has always been one of the main drivers on the Russian stock market. "After the special military operation began, many Russian companies started to face not only financial but also technical issues complicating dividend payments. The latest news reports, which in themselves boost the bear sentiment, could have put strong psychological pressure on investors," Leading Global Research Analyst at Otkritie Investment Oleg Syrovatkin pointed out.

News about plans to hold referendums in areas where the special military operation is taking place, as well as amendments to the Russian Criminal Code related to mobilization and martial law, also negatively affected the market. It is about new risks, Chief Analyst at Ingosstrakh Investment Viktor Tunev stressed. According to him, market players weren’t sure how to react to them so they preferred to sell assets. Future trends on the stock market will first and foremost depend on how the geopolitical situation unfolds. "If no more risks emerge, we may see the market recover on expectations of an inflow of funds from dividend payments," Tunev added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: How Moscow’s special operation affects Russia-China ties

The Chinese media welcomed Russia’s position on Taiwan, stressing that Moscow firmly supported China’s territorial integrity. Some Russian media outlets even point out that Moscow and Beijing are moving towards creating a defense alliance. At the same time, the Western media claim that the Chinese are somewhat disappointed in how Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is going because they expected it to deal another blow to the United States’ image after its failure in Afghanistan, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

The Beijing-based newspaper Huanqiu Shibao writes that China and Russia continue to deepen their strategic cooperation. The paper quotes member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party Yang Jiechi as saying that Beijing and Moscow stand together in protecting a global system based on international law and respect for the United Nations Charter.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times claims that the unfolding of the military situation in Ukraine has complicated relations between Moscow and Beijing. However, NBC, an American broadcaster, describes Russia’s situation in another way. According to the media outlet, the Kremlin is successfully creating its own international coalition. A whole lot of countries - from China, North Korea and Iran to India, Turkey and Hungary - are ready to wish good luck to Russia. The thing that unites the members of this coalition is their need for Russian oil and gas. Besides, they are also in need of Moscow’s diplomatic support. In particular, China needs support on the Taiwan issue and Turkey seeks backing in order to resolve the issue of Kurdish rebel units.

Senior Researcher at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin emphasized that "all the official statements that China has made recently highlight its resolve to strengthen ties with Russia rather than reduce them." "There is simply no other option for Beijing as the United States is increasing pressure on China, particularly in terms of the Taiwan issue," the expert stressed.

 

Media: Foreign banks suspend use of Russia’s Mir payment system

Following Turkish banks, banking institutions in other countries, namely Vietnam and Kazakhstan, have suspended the use of Russia’s Mir payment system. Western pressure can make certain players take such measures on a temporary basis in order to avoid being cut off from the global financial system, said experts interviewed by Izvestia.

Major foreign banks are sensitive to signals related to sanctions as the use of foreign currency is important for them and the risk of being cut off from international payments is too high, Vice President of the Association of Banks of Russia Alexey Voilukov explained. According to him, the leading banks have to take these risks into account, restricting the use of foreign national payment systems or at least trying not to advertise this kind of partnership.

After the Turkish precedent, banks in the countries that continue to accept Mir cards will probably see an increase in pressure, Finam Analyst Igor Dodonov noted. However, in his words, the majority of those are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) who depend on Russia in terms of the economy or politics and are unlikely to abruptly abandon cooperation with the Mir payment system. Still, the West’s steps will complicate the implementation of the Russian Central Bank’s plans to expand the use of Mir cards overseas.

Foreign banks’ move to restrict the use of the Mir payment system may lead to a rise in demand for trips to other countries to open card accounts, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Dmitry Gorin told Kommersant. However, independent expert Dmitry Vishnyakov warned of risks, saying that "these accounts may be frozen or targeted by other actions particularly aimed at escaping secondary sanctions."

 

Izvestia: Russia may designate Greenpeace as foreign agent

State Duma member representing the United Russia party Alexander Yakubovsky has sent a request to the Russian Justice Ministry and the Prosecutor General’s Office that Greenpeace be designated as a foreign agent, Izvestia writes. The organization’s attempts to block the unloading of Russian LNG in Finland are one of the reasons behind the move. Besides, the lawmaker pointed out that the Greenpeace activists demanded that Helsinki announce an immediate end to Russian energy exports.

Green humanitarian intervention has long been rooted in the West’s soft power methods, State Secretary of the Russian Environmental Chamber Vadim Petrov emphasized. India was the first country to ban Greenpeace, he added.

The impact that environmental and climate agenda has on global political and social processes is clear, the expert noted. Oftentimes, some institutions use environmental organizations to achieve their own economic goals, redistribute markets, redirect financial flows and interfere in the sovereign affairs of other countries, Petrov added.

Founder of the Klopenko Group investment company Yegor Klopenko believes that today, Greenpeace has been weaponized by part of the Western elite. On the other hand, designating the organization as a foreign agent will have little impact, he added. First, foreign agents have the right to work in Russia and second, Greenpeace has broad global interests so the organization’s new status in Russia won’t hurt the NGO much, the expert explained.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Ukraine to dominate UNGA agenda and Turkey, Syria step up contacts
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 20th
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more