The crisis around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains extremely complicated, and any provocation may lead to a disaster, warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited Lvov on Thursday. The United Nations is calling for demilitarization of the nuclear facility which, Russia argues, would make it even more vulnerable under the current circumstances.

The UN chief stressed that the Zaporozhye plant should not be used in any military operation. Instead, he said, an urgent deal is needed to restore civilian infrastructure at the nuclear power plant and guarantee the security around it. In his turn, the Turkish leader said the world did not need "another Chernobyl." According to Guterres, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency could visit the nuclear plant from Kiev, given there is agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Sergey Ordzhonikidze, former director-general of the UN office at Geneva, said demilitarization would also mean a halt to the Russian special military operation, and Moscow would not agree to that. "The UN Secretary-General is acting on America’s command, while Erdogan is seeking to promote his own compromise proposals that he could impose on the world," he told Izvestia. Ordzhonikidze viewed the trilateral meeting as a futile affair. Any further shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP by Ukraine risks a nuclear disaster, he warned.

Another key issue on yesterday’s agenda was grain exports under agreements reached in Istanbul on July 22. Political analyst Kerim Has said finding a solution to the grain issue was crucial for Turkey’s president, with Russia and Ukraine accounting for over 85% of Turkish wheat imports. Russian and Ukrainian grain exports are a package agreement, and its implementation should be under constant monitoring, the Turkish expert said.

Also, Erdogan remained committed to his idea of acting as a mediator in efforts to settle the Ukrainian crisis, and the Turkish leader said he would like to discuss the results of the Lvov meeting with his Russian counterpart. However, Has doubted the time was ripe for any direct talks between Putin and Zelensky. "Erdogan is surely willing to play the role of a mediator in a high-profile settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, yet in the meantime, I am afraid, the military operation will go on," Has told Izvestia.

It took China’s yuan less than six months to gain a significant share in trades on the Moscow exchange, and on August 18, the trading volume in yuan for the first time exceeded that in the dollar intraday. However, the Chinese currency failed to beat the greenback at the close of the session.

Back in January, the share of the yuan in exchange trading volume was less than 1%, the Central Bank said. Demand for the Chinese currency has been increasing rapidly since March, when the pressure of sanctions intensified, the regulator said in a review. Ever since, the volume of trading in the yuan-ruble pair has been stable at 10-30 billion rubles ($168-504 million). And by the end of July, the daily trading volume in the yuan-ruble pair on the Moscow exchange exceeded 70 billion rubles ($1.18 billion), hitting a record. Currently, the growth in the yuan’s share is an expected and a natural process, in which it will be gradually turning into the biggest foreign currency on the Russian market, Managing Director at Gazprombank Private Banking Yegor Susin told Vedomosti. He described the transition to the Chinese currency as abrupt but forced. His view is echoed by Stanislav Murashov, a Raiffeisenbank analyst, who said the yuan would inevitably gain dominance, with the anti-crisis efficiency of the Russian economy currently focused on de-dollarization.

It’s hard to say when the yuan will start to play a leading role in the Russian economy though. It will hardly do so in the next few months, all the more so since the Russian economy is now centered around the special operation in Ukraine, and predicting how things will unfold is hard, said Andrey Maslov, an analyst at Finam. According to Murashov’s estimate, the daily volume in yuan trading on the Moscow exchange could exceed the dollar’s share before the end of this year.

It will take a long time for China to make a full entry into the Russian market, Maslov forecasted. To him, the United States and the EU are more predictable and open-minded both economically and politically, and they always formulate their demands and plans clearly.