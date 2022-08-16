{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin unveils high-potential weapons and Russia, North Korea boost ties

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 16th
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Izvestia: Putin presents Russia’s high-potential weapon developments

Read also
Self-driving military truck prototype presented at Army-2022

Many promising Russian weapons are years and decades ahead of their foreign rivals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on August 15 at the opening of the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2022. Moscow is ready to offer them to its allies and partners, the president said. In his opinion, the development of military-technical cooperation will ensure not only national, but also global security and stability. Experts told Izvestia that almost all models of Russian weapons have been tested in combat conditions, which is important for potential buyers.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, around 1,500 domestic and international enterprises and organizations planned to participate in the forum this year. It is expected to sign 36 government contracts with defense industry enterprises for a total of 522 bln rubles ($8.5 bln). High-potential models of armored vehicles, missile weapons and even deep-sea vehicles are among the most interesting novelties that will be displayed at the exhibition.

The Russian military-industrial complex’s products are well known throughout the world, military expert Andrey Frolov told Izvestia. "We supply many weapons for the ground forces. The Kalashnikov concern’s products are well exported in all calibers - the 7.62 mm, 5.45 mm, as well as under the 5.56 mm NATO cartridge. The main item, however, is the Kalashnikov assault rifles from the 200th series, the PKM and PKP Pecheneg light machine guns, the SVD sniper rifles, and a whole line of pistols. There is a demand for domestic grenade launchers, which also belong to small arms," he told the newspaper.

In addition, according to him, Russia's new T-90 tanks are being sold abroad. The analyst added that domestic air defense systems have a solid reputation.

That being said, India, China, Algeria, and Egypt are among the main buyers of Russian weapons, Izvestia writes. Moscow is also interested in conducting command post and other military drills with its allies and partners, in addition to marketing its defense products.

 

Izvestia: Why did US congressional delegation come to Taiwan

Read also
China's army to suppress attempts to break Taiwan away from mainland — Defense Ministry

The United States is choosing to go down the road of ideological conflict with China, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. More evidence of this was the trip of another US delegation to Taiwan on August 14-15, just two weeks after US Speaker of the House

Nancy Pelosi’s visit. Both Taipei and Washington said this US congressional visit was intended to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which appears somewhat cynical given that Pelosi's visit to the island had already stirred up serious tension,

the newspaper writes. Unfortunately for Beijing, Washington is not alone on this score, delegations from other countries are also planning to visit Taiwan soon.

Expert from the Soochow University in Taipei Chen Fang-yu told Izvestia that the visit’s agenda includes cooperation on semiconductors, but is by no means limited to this - balancing China's military threat is also an important topic for discussion by the congressional delegation.

Meanwhile, the commentator contended that the short gap between the visits of Pelosi and the current delegation was just a coincidence. The speaker originally intended to visit Taiwan in April, but postponed these plans due to coronavirus.

Washington is growing more and more confident about engaging China in a new ideological conflict, emulating the Cold War, when slogans in support of democracy, freedom, and human rights were used to exert the maximum amount of pressure possible on an opponent, the newspaper writes. "Something similar is happening now. US political and think tanks are so heavily charged with new anti-Chinese rhetoric and the ideology of confrontation that any call for sanity and restraint is construed as unacceptable compliance with the Chinese communists. This is a very dangerous trend," Deputy Director of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alexander Lomanov told Izvestia.

The US-China confrontation over Taiwan has been drawing in more and more nations, and contacts with the island will only grow. Last week, German MP Holger Becker announced that a German parliamentary delegation would visit Taiwan in the first week of October.

 

Kommersant: Moscow, Pyongyang bolstering new relations

Read also
Press review: Why N. Korea recognized Donbass and Kazakhstan to lure firms exiting Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanged messages on the occasion of the National Liberation Day of Korea, celebrated on August 15 to commemorate Japan's surrender in World War II. Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang dramatically improved after the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine. North Korea has recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and is attempting to build trade ties with Donbass. LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik, who is participating in the talks, told Kommersant that cooperation would not be hampered by UN sanctions against North Korea.

The exchange of messages between the leaders of Russia and North Korea demonstrated a mutual readiness for rapprochement. The support of North Korea, which, unlike the cautious China, openly outlined a pro-Russian position in the Ukrainian conflict and on July 13 became the fifth country in a row to recognize the republics of Donbass, resulted in a rapid expansion of interaction between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"A memorandum on foreign economic cooperation is being prepared for signing. I am personally participating in the negotiations, and we are carefully studying the great potential of North Korea," Miroshnik told Kommersant. According to him, North Korea might become a promising market for engineering tools and products manufactured in Donbass.

That said, the issue of sending North Korean military personnel to Donbass is not under consideration, however, sending North Korean construction to the region to restore it is already on the agenda, the newspaper writes.

"Labor migration is one of the traditional areas of North Korea's foreign economic activity. The nation boasts a large workforce of elite workers and engineers, whose use in other countries was prohibited by UN sanctions. However, since the DPR and LPR are not UN members, so these sanctions won’t be an obstacle," Ambassador Miroshnik explained to Kommersant.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Georgia not ditching pro-Western policy

Read also
Georgia does not join war against Russia and welcomes tourists — ruling party

The European Union (EU) has published an annual report on Georgia's implementation of the Association Agreement, which contains critical remarks that virtually prevent the country from getting EU candidate status, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The Georgian opposition announced that under the rule of the Georgian Dream party, integration with the West may be forgotten and in turn, the authorities pledged to consider the complaints and address the issues raised in the report.

EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that Georgia is marching on with its reform efforts despite the difficult post-pandemic atmosphere and amid the challenging developments in Ukraine. The union, however, saw setbacks in crucial areas like the rule of law and human rights. The document detailed the Georgian government’s particular shortcomings, including strong criticism of its judicial reform.

The opposition responded to the published report. According to one of the leaders of the National Movement party Roman Gotsiridze, "the document contains the toughest assessments that the European Union has ever given." He believes that if things don't change soon, Georgia won't just lose its candidacy status for EU membership but also its visa-free status with Europe.

Meanwhile, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said that "there will be specific, tangible results very soon in bilateral relations between Georgia and the EU." "We are actively working to overcome the existing challenges. Georgia will continue to actively move towards final integration into the European Union," he promised.

 

Vedomosti: Russian office software may see boom and occupy bulk of market share by 2027

Read also
Apple asks Rutube to hide state-owned media content in iOS app

The volume of the Russian market of office software by 2027 may reach 85.2 bln rubles ($1.4 bln), while the share of domestic developers will rise from the current 12% to 82%, according to a study by J'son & Partners Consulting. Its authenticity was confirmed to Vedomosti by Deputy General Director of J'son & Partners Consulting Evgeny Pligin. According to the company's analysts, macroeconomic factors, demand dynamics in 2022, state regulation, and the development of players are leading to a fundamental change in the structure of the office software market over the next 3-5 years and a sharp increase in the share of Russian developers.

According to the study, if the observed trends continue, by the end of 2027, a huge market share (82%) can be expected to be occupied by Russian office software platforms, while open-source solutions will account for 10%, and foreign solutions just 8%.

Some experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe that the forecasts presented in the study look realistic. "Demand for Russian software, including office solutions, continues to grow," Executive Director of the Association of Software Developers Otechestvenny Soft Renat Lashin told the newspaper. This, according to him, is facilitated by both the exit of foreign companies from the Russian market and the introduction of regulations aimed at promoting domestic IT developments.

Chief analyst of the Russian Association for Electronic Communications Karen Kazaryan believes that many commercial companies and the public sector will continue to use foreign software. "In terms of sales, domestic software will have 100% of the market, in terms of real use there will be a lot of foreign pirated and open-source software, but this would be hard to estimate," Head of Tsifrovaya Kultura organization Ivan Begtin stated.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: West unlikely to sanction Turkey and Russia to deal with economic challenges
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 15th
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more