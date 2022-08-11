Georgia does not join war against Russia and welcomes tourists — ruling party

TBILISI, August 11. /TASS/. Georgian authorities are not planning to join a war against Russia and open a second front, they also welcome Russian tourists, the secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, Kakha Kaladze, told journalists on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly made statements that Georgia is not launching a war (against Russia - TASS) and it does not join a war. There won’t be a second front in Georgia, Georgia does not join the sanctions. And this is very important. We welcome the tourists," said Kaladze, who is also Mayor of Tbilisi.

The mayor also commented on the information circulated among Georgian Internet users a few days ago that Russian Kamaz trucks with Russian license plates were allegedly seen undergoing repair work in Tbilisi. This is not true, said the mayor adding that in general he had nothing against the vehicles with Russian license plates traveling in Tbilisi.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in response to a request from the leaders of the two Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow had no intention of occupying Ukrainian territories, and its sole goal is the country’s demilitarization and denazification. The West reacted by imposing sweeping sanctions against Russia and many Russian individuals.

On February 25, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated that the republic didn’t plan to impose sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine. On March 1, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recalled the ambassador from Tbilisi for consultations. Garibashvili's statement was also criticized by Georgian opposition. The government accused the opponents of wanting to start a war with Russia and open a "second front.".