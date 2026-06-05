Sovereignty means 'being stronger, smarter' — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that sovereignty means "being stronger and smarter" and requires efficiency.

"Sovereignty means being stronger and, I would emphasize, smarter — which means managing resources more effectively and investing more efficiently, including in technological development. Let me stress: true sovereignty requires efficiency. We cannot say, ‘We are sovereign, therefore we can afford to do things expensively, slowly, and inconveniently.’ On the contrary, we must work as actively as possible in all areas and achieve the best possible results," the head of state said.

The president noted that production must be ramped up to ensure growth in government, business, and personal income. "Amid tense and challenging conditions, Russia continues to strengthen its sovereignty," he added.