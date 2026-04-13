MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The elections in Hungary will not affect developments in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t think this has anything to do with the future of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. These are probably just unrelated things, so I don’t see any connection here," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov added that the EU’s decision to allocate €90 billion for Ukraine will ultimately be made in Brussels.

Military funding for Kiev amounting to €90 billion for 2026 and 2027 has been frozen due to the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. On March 20, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine would receive the funds despite this.

Federation Council Deputy Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said that Brussels’ tactical victory over Hungary would not shield it from a future strategic defeat. "Orban is leaving, but the problems remain and, what’s more, are snowballing," Kosachev said.