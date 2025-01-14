India, Brazil have long deserved permanent membership in UN Security Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. India and Brazil have long earned the right to be permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"We have repeatedly emphasized that countries like India and Brazil fully deserve permanent seats in the UN Security Council, along with an appropriate decision on African permanent membership," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat noted that now Western countries occupy six out of 15 seats (including five permanent members and one non-permanent seat) in the Security Council. "This is unfair. The West already holds six out of 15 seats - that’s sufficient. It is essential to increase the representation of developing countries," he stated.