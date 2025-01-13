Eight Ukrainian drones downed over three Russian regions last night

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones over three Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Six UAVs were destroyed over the Voronezh Region, one drone was downed in the skies over the Bryansk Region and one over the Belgorod Region," the ministry specified.

Earlier, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that air defenses and electronic warfare systems detected and destroyed several UAVs over his region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage, he added.