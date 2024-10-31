West’s meddling threatens security of entire Eurasian continent — top Russian diplomat

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. The aggressive activity of the US and its allies threatens the security of the entire Eurasian continent and increases the risk of its fragmentation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the plenary session of the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"As a result of aggressive actions by the US, NATO and the European Union, the risks of our continent’s fragmentation have increased. The European security architecture being discussed by us is meant to become a constructive alternative to these negative trends, stabilize the military and political situation on the shared continent, ensure its unity and interconnectedness and remove any threats from the Western Euro-Atlantic direction," the top Russian diplomat stressed.

Lavrov noted that the West continues to meddle in the South Caucasus, seeking to influence the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process, while the US and its allies are attempting to insert themselves into the fragile process of stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and inventing excuses to resume their military presence in Central Asia.

"To us, it is obvious that the return to former models where the United States with its delusions of grandeur played the starring role is impossible. Especially since things did not improve anywhere the US tried to run the show. It will be necessary to take into account the new geopolitical and international and legal reality and generate ideas based not on the rule of force but on equality and the fair balance of interests," the Russian foreign minister concluded.