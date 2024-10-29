Top Russian senator lauds Turkey's nation-building achievements on Republic Day

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Since its founding, Turkey has committed itself to building a strong country, both economically and socially, and now the fruits of these labors are plain to see, says a congratulatory telegram sent by the Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (parliament) of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus, on Turkey's Republic Day.

"Since its proclamation, the Republic of Turkey has chosen the path of building a strong state and achieved success in the economy and social sphere. We attach great importance to the development of mutually beneficial and good-neighborly relations with Turkey," wrote the Federation Council speaker.

She noted that Kurtulmus's recent visit to Moscow served as a new impetus for strengthening friendship and deepening the partnership between Russia and Turkey. "I am convinced that all agreements reached will be fulfilled. The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation is ready for active joint work with Turkish lawmakers to implement the planned initiatives and expand Russian-Turkish interregional economic and cultural ties," Matviyenko emphasized.

She wished the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament success in his work and peace and prosperity to the people of the republic.