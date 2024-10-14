Russia does not interfere in Moldova's election process — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow categorically rejects accusations of Russia's alleged interference in the election process in Moldova, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We categorically reject these accusations," the spokesman said. "We do not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs," he emphasized.

"There are still many people on the territory of Moldova who support the development of good relations with our country," the spokesman said. According to him, "these people are now denied the right to have their own political forces, denied the right of the media to cover the electoral process in Moldova, denied the right of politicians to say that they are supporters of establishing good relations with Russia." "Unfortunately, these are the processes we are witnessing in Chisinau today," Peskov said.

"But these are not our attempts to interfere," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out. In his opinion, "the fact is that there are many political forces and citizens there who want to have good relations with Russia, and they are denied this right."

Presidential elections in Moldova are scheduled for October 20. They will be held at the same time as the referendum on EU accession. The vote will take place against the backdrop of an economic crisis caused by rising energy prices and harsh criticism of the authorities. A number of opposition forces, including the Pobeda bloc, were not allowed to participate in the electoral process and also claimed pressure from law enforcement agencies. In addition, the country's largest TV channels, which provided a platform for the opposition, were shut down. The leaders of the bloc had their Facebook and Instagram accounts blocked (social media sites banned in Russia since they are owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities), as well as Telegram channels.