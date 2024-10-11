Russia expresses indignation at Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia is indignant at recent Israeli attacks on positions of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and asks Israel to refrain from such hostile actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow is indignant at the actions of the Israeli military. Russia calls for refraining from any hostile action toward UNIFIL peacekeepers, currently on a mission in Lebanon in line with the existing mandate of the UN Security Council, as it expresses support and wishes of a speedy recovery to those wounded," the statement reads.

UNIFIL said on Thursday two of its peacekeepers were injured as an Israeli tank fired at a guard tower at the group’s headquarters near the Lebanese Army’s position in the same town. Also, the Israeli soldiers attacked the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering near the village of Labbouneh. Patrol vehicles, a power line and a communications system were damaged in the attack.

"Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701," the UN peacekeeping force said in a statement on Thursday.