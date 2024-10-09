Russia will continue to seek international investigation into Nord Stream attacks — MFA

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia will continue to seek international investigation into the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream despite the silence of the West, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a press conference following the results of participation of the Russian delegation in the High-level Week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The last time, literally a few days ago, we (Russia - TASS) spoke about the need for a statement by the UN Security Council on this issue [of the Nord Stream terrorist attacks], especially since we talk about the widely publicized investigation being conducted by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, then we do not see any traces of this investigation. This terrorist attack needs an assessment that is why we are raising the issue of its international investigation," he said.

According to Vershinin, the attack on the gas pipelines is "an extremely serious act of terrorist nature against a strategic energy line, that has enabled Europe to develop confidently over the past years."

He also stressed that despite the fact that over the last two years Russia raised the issue on international investigation in the UN Security Council several times over the past two years and proposed creating a resolution or making a statement it has not received any response.

About pipelines sabotage

On September 26, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at that time that Moscow had no doubt that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out with US support. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.