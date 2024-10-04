Participants in meeting on Afghanistan ready to help Kabul in combating terrorism — MFA

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Participants of the sixth meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in combating terrorism and drug trafficking, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It noted that on October 4, Moscow hosted consultations on Afghanistan, attended by special representatives and senior officials from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the interim government of Afghanistan formed by the radical Taliban (banned in Russia), participated as the chief guest.

"The Moscow format of consultations is the most authoritative multilateral platform where the countries of the region coordinate real approaches to the problems of the Afghan settlement," the ministry noted. "During the meeting, the parties consolidated their support for the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, united and peaceful state. They expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in combating terrorism and drug trafficking," the agency added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the participants of the consultations "expressed interest in working out regional infrastructure projects involving Afghanistan, noted the prospects for economic and trade exchanges and investment cooperation with Kabul."

"The parties stressed the demand for international humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which should not be politicized," the department added.

It also informed that a joint statement was adopted following the meeting.