Kremlin to announce potential meeting leaders of Russia, Equatorial Guinea in due time

ST. PETERSBURG, September 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin will announce in due time a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Equatorial Guinea's leader Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo next week, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We will announce it in due time," the spokesman said when asked about the possibility of Putin's meeting with the leader of Equatorial Guinea next week.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told TASS that the president of Equatorial Guinea will arrive in Russia on September 25-28 and expects to meet with the Russian leader. The source explained that Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo expects to discuss "issues of cooperation in the energy sector" with Putin.

The last time the leaders met was in November 2023, during the official visit of the president of Equatorial Guinea to Russia.