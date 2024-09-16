Indonesia strong candidate for BRICS membership — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Indonesia will make its final decision on the issue of joining BRICS after the inauguration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, this country is a strong candidate for joining the group, Lyudmila Vorobyova, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Third Asian Department, said at the presentation of the paper titled "Maritime Geopolitics of the Pacific and Indian Oceans: A View from Moscow" at the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Our BRICS contacts show that Indonesia looks like a very strong candidate to join the group if appropriate consensus decisions are adopted by the organization’s members," she said.

The diplomat added that Indonesia has not yet applied to join BRICS, but the country's officials have expressed interest in joining the group. "We have to wait for President-elect Prabowo Subianto to take office. I think only after that the Indonesians will make their final decision," Vorobyova added.

She emphasized that Moscow counts on the participation of Indonesian colleagues in the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Indonesia’s presidential election was held on February 14, with Prabowo Subianto winning the vote. After his victory, Subianto promised a smooth transition of power and stated his desire to continue the policies of the current head of state. He also said he expected to take office after the inauguration on October 20. Joko Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is expected to join his team as vice president.

Russia took over the BRICS chairmanship on January 1. It will last until the end of the year and includes over 250 events covering a wide range of topics. The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24 and will be the core event of Russia's chairmanship in the association.