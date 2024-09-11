International structures should not ignore Ukrainian crimes against Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow urges international bodies not to turn a blind eye to Kiev's terrorist attacks on the Russian territory but to give them a proper assessment, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russian law enforcement agencies record each of these crimes, and all those involved will certainly be held responsible to the maximum extent possible. And we urge international structures not to turn a blind eye to these and other crimes of Kiev, including, most importantly, those [crimes] of a terrorist nature, and to give them a proper assessment, not to overlook them," the diplomat pointed out.

Zakharova emphasized that all the crimes committed are on the conscience of the Ukrainian authorities, which Kiev, however, "lacks, just like its Western masters."

"These are their crimes. At this point we should no longer debate about conscience, but speak about their criminal terrorist activities," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.