Mongolian president thanks Putin for his visit

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is grateful to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for visiting the republic, he said after the leaders' talks in Ulaanbaatar.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for his official visit to our country as part of the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory on the Khalkhin Gol River. <...> We have a long tradition of commemorating this landmark date, paying tribute to our soldiers who fought heroically, sacrificing their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries. We aim to preserve their patriotic legacy for future generations, to strengthen the unbreakable friendship of the peoples of Mongolia and Russia, bonded by great achievements in the name of peace and development," the Mongolian leader said.

Putin is currently in Mongolia on an official visit. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited his counterpart to visit the country during their talks in Beijing in October 2023. The last visit of the Russian president to Mongolia took place in 2019. Putin then took part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the battles of Khalkhin Gol.