Putin’s visit to Mongolia important for enriching relations — President

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mongolia is important for development of bilateral relations, Mongolian leader Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said.

"The current visit [of Vladimir Putin] to Mongolia is important for enrichment of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between two our countries, particularly for further development in the sphere of fuel, energy, transport, environment, culture, education, healthcare, and in the humanitarian sphere," the President of Mongolia said after bilateral talks.

"Your recent visit to Mongolia has become an important step in strengthening historical and traditionally friendly relations between our countries, and in developing and expanding our mutually beneficial economic cooperation," Khurelsukh stressed.