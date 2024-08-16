Russian Lancet loitering munition wipes out Ukrainian armored vehicle in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A Russian Lancet loitering munition wiped out a Kozak armored combat vehicle of the Ukrainian army in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The Defense Ministry of Russia uploaded a video showing the destruction of a Kozak armored fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian army by a Lancet loitering munition in the borderline Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

A reconnaissance unit of Russia’s Battlegroup North uncovered a Ukrainian armored combat vehicle in the Kursk area, the ministry said.

"The uncovered target was destroyed by a Lancet loitering munition," the ministry said.