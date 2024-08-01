Dates of Putin's visit to Turkey to be coordinated through diplomatic channels — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey are to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"Preparations [for a visit to Turkey] have been afoot for a rather long time. The dates are to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

He noted that there were many issues on the current agenda for discussion by the heads of state.

Putin held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana on July 3. The Turkish president reiterated that he was expecting the Russian leader’s visit in the near future. Putin promised that he would certainly make such a trip. Earlier, the Kremlin said that preparations for Putin's visit to Turkey were well in progress. The topic was being discussed, including at the level of the foreign ministries.

Nevertheless, it has not yet been possible to agree on specific dates due to both presidents’ tight schedules.