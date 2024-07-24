Russia true partner of Africa in emerging multipolar world — envoy to Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM /Tanzania/, July 24. /TASS/. While Africa is becoming one of major players in international relations, Russia remains its true friend and partner in the new multipolar world, Russian ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan said, addressing a session of the Russian-African conference within the Valdai discussion club.

The diplomat believes that this event is very important amid all the processes going on worldwide and on the African continent, which is becoming one of major players in international relations. "The world is swiftly changing. The global politics, economy and technological race will not be the same. Many countries are struggling for their sovereignty and identity," the envoy said.

According to him, the countries of the global South and East are reinforcing their international positions, increasing their presence on the international stage.

"Russia is your true friend and partner in all areas of the emerging multipolar world," Avetisyan emphasized.

The 2nd Russia-African conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club has kicked off in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam. It will bring together around 40 experts from Russia and Eastern Africa for discussing Moscow’s cooperation with the continent’s countries in a year after the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. The organizers of the Russia - Africa: Strategy for Cooperation in a Multipolar World meeting expect to gain a basis for expert preparations of the 3rd summit which is also to be held in one of African countries.