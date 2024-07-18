LUGANSK, July 18. /TASS/. Over 30 foreign mercenaries have been killed in the Kharkov Region since early May 2024, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration, said at a briefing.

"According to data available to the administration’s department of internal affairs, 32 mercenaries have been killed. The bodies of mercenaries are secretly airlifted by helicopters from Kharkov Airport to western Ukraine on a 24-hour basis," he noted.

According to Lisnyak, helicopters are never used to evacuate the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Numerous Kharkov residents living near the airport have confirmed these reports.