UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to elicit truth on Nord Stream terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in the UN after presiding over Security Council meetings as its chairman.

"If they left energy security we would have to discuss who blew up Nord Stream [pipelines]. This is the subject that they would like to close as soon as possible. However, we will elicit truth as long as I mentioned those Nord Stream [pipelines], we will elicit truth. And we will note again in the Security Council that this issue has not disappeared," he said.

The statement made by Sweden, which carried out an investigation for a year and a half and closed it, "is unworthy of any politician," Lavrov added.