West wants to privatize matters of security in Eurasia — Lavrov

ALMATY, June. /TASS/. Western states want to privatize matters of security in Eurasia and to dismantle the existing structures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the CSTO ministerial meeting.

"NATO wants to privatize all security mechanisms in the Asia Pacific Region, which it calls the Indo-Pacific, it establishes 'trios' and 'fours' there, as well as other small-configuration structures, that act as embryos for future military blocs," he noted.

"A network of associations, grouped around the ASEAN based on principles of equality, equal indivisible security, consensus and mutual respect - the West wants to dismantle these structure," the foreign minister said.