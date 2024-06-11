Ukraine fires 56 munitions at Belgorod Region over day injuring 11 people

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked eight districts of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours firing 56 munitions and wounding 11 people, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, the largest number of munitions was fired at the Grayvoronsky district.

"The settlements of Gorkovsky, Sovkhozny, Chapayevsky and the villages of Bezymeno, Golovchino, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka and Spodariushino in the Grayvoronsky district came under attack with 18 UAVs and 16 munitions during two shellings. Three private residential houses, one apartment in an apartment building, four cars, two tractors, one outbuilding, one commercial facility and two administrative buildings were damaged," the governor wrote.

According to him, two men applied to Grayvoron hospital on their own. One man was injured in a drone attack in a field between the settlements of Chapaevsky and Gorkovsky. The second victim was wounded in the village of Bezymeno on June 9, but applied to the hospital later.

In the Shebekinsky District, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Murom, Sereda, Arkhangelskoye and Nezhegol were hit by eight munitions, two kamikaze drones. Two explosive devices were dropped from drones, and two fixed-wing UAVs were shot down. Three cars, two private residences and a power line were damaged," Gladkov wrote.

Nine people were injured as a result of the attacks on the Shebekinsky district. One injured person is in severe condition. He was transferred from the Shebekinsky hospital to the Belgorod regional clinical hospital after surgery.