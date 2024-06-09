Russian aerospace forces strike 13 terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces struck13 bases of terrorists in Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces destroyed 13 places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur ridge in the Homs governorate and the Al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said, adding that reconnaissance operations continue in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor governorates.

According to Popov, one Syrian soldier was killed by a makeshift explosive device that was dropped from an unmade aerial vehicle launched by terrorists at positions of government troops near the settlement of Seraqab in the Idlib governorate.