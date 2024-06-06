Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia can supply weapons to any US enemy, the same way Washington does with Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday that Moscow was mulling ways to respond to weapons supplies to Kiev for attacks on Russia. According to Putin, supplying similar weapons to regions from where "painful strikes" could be carried out on Western facilities is one possible option.

"This marks quite a significant change in our foreign policy," Medvedev noted, commenting on the president’s position. "This is what the Yankees and their drooling European dogs think: we have the right to send any weapons to Ukraine - the enemy of our country (Russia - TASS) - but no country can help Russia."

"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," he said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remark on the issue. "This could be anyone who considers Yankeeland as their enemy, regardless of their political beliefs or international recognition," Medvedev added.

"If the US is their enemy, then they are our friends," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman noted. "And let the use of Russian weapons in the so far unidentified ‘regions’ be as devastating as possible for their and our adversaries. Let ‘the sensitive facilities of countries providing weapons to Ukraine’ burn in hellfire, along with those who operate them," Medvedev said.

"As for us, we will rejoice in the successful strikes involving our weapons against our common enemies," he concluded.