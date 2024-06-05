Putin holds meeting with heads of foreign news agencies for over three hours

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spent more than three hours answering questions from the heads of the international news agencies. This is the first such meeting of the Russian leader since the beginning of the special military operation.

In total, the Russian leader was asked several dozen questions. Almost all of them were devoted to the international agenda. Putin was asked about relations with the West, possible solutions to the Palestinian issue, and the Iranian nuclear deal, among other topical issues.

The situation in Ukraine came up again and again. Putin pointed out that Russia did not attack Ukraine, but defended itself and had the right to help Donbass. He noted that Moscow is always ready to negotiate, but this desire should be mutual. The head of state also urged foreign media to bring this information to their readers, complaining that Russian media in the West are constantly obstructed.

The Russian president repeatedly raised the issues of historical memory and justice. He recalled that Russia has always had great respect for its allies in World War II and that the USSR was the main contributor to the defeat of Nazism.

The meeting was attended by media representatives from half a dozen countries. They had the opportunity to ask questions more than once and most of them took advantage of this opportunity.

The last time Putin spoke to the media in this format was in 2021. Such meetings are traditionally organized by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The meeting was moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.