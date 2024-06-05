Russia to use all means if its sovereignty is under threat — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will use all means at its disposal if its sovereignty and territorial integrity are under threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"For some reason, the West believes that Russia will never use it. But we have our nuclear doctrine. Take a look at what it says. If someone’s actions threaten our sovereignty and territorial integrity, we believe that it is possible to use all means at our disposal. This should not be treated lightly; this should be treated with professionalism," he said.