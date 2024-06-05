Russia attaches great importance to partnership with India — Putin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow attaches great importance to the relations of especially privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. I am confident that the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India are served by continued increase in the traditional mutually beneficial cooperation and giving it a new dimension," Putin said in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

"I trust that you and I will continue a frank dialogue and constructive joint work on pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the president added.

He also congratulated Modi on the victory of the Indian People's Party in the recent general parliamentary election. Putin noted that the outcome of the vote "reaffirmed the high personal political authority" of India's prime minister, and support for the policies he is pursuing for accelerated social and economic development of India and the defense of its interests on the world stage.

"I sincerely wish you new achievements in your statesmanship, as well as good health and prosperity," the president said.