SIMFEROPOL, May 30. /TASS/. The operation of the Kerch ferry has been restored, Minister of Transportation of the Republic of Crimea Nikolay Lukashenko said.

"The operation of the Kerch ferry crossing has been restored," Lukashenko said.

On Wednesday night, the Ukrainian forces attempted an attack on infrastructure facilities in Kerch. Fragments of intercepted missiles damaged the car and train ferries. No injuries were caused, Lukashenko said.